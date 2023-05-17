Amazon offers GAP apparel up to 60% off, today only with deals from $4 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off GAP apparel for the entire family with prices from $4 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on t-shirts, jeans, dresses, pants, activewear, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 3-Pack of V-Neck T-Shirts that are currently marked down to $17 and originally sold for $35. Today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low and you can choose from three color options as well. The jersey fabric is lightweight and infused with stretch for added comfort. It also hits right at the hips for a modern look and pairs perfectly with any bottom. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vintage Soft Sweatpants $34 (Orig. $50)
- 3-Pack V-Neck Tee T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- 3-Pack Cotton Classic Tee T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $35)
- Icon Denim Jacket $24 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Icon Denim Jacket $35 (Orig. $70)
- Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress $18 (Orig. $35)
- Textured Pullover Sweater $25 (Orig. $55)
- Western Denim Button Down Top $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
