Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit color lightstrip works over Thread at $40 (Save 20%)

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting the Essentials Thread HomeKit Color Lightstrip down to $39.99 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $50, this is the first chance to save in 2023 at 20% off. It comes within $5 of the all-time low from our previous Black Friday mention last fall. Not to mention, this is the second-best price yet. Equipped with both Bluetooth Thread and Wi-Fi, this Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip will pair with your Siri and HomeKit setup right out of the box. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a review last year, as well. Head below for more.

Equipped with the very same Thread and Wi-Fi support found on the lead deal, this A19 bulb from Nanoleaf is a great alternative and can be placed into your typical lamp or in-ceiling receptacle with full support for HomeKit and Siri. It packs the same multicolor output, too, and is a more affordable way to get in on the smart home upgrades at $20.

If you can live without the HomeKit integration, we’re tracking some similar discounts from the Govee stable right now. The brand is marking down some of its all-new releases for the first time, with Govee’s new gaming Neon Rope light hitting $80 after just launching last week. Then there’s AI Sync Box kit, which is also landing on sale for the only time so far at $45 off.

Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit Color Lightstrip features:

Fully immerse yourself in the world of colors with over 16M colors in their most vibrant tones. Dynamic color-changing Scenes with customizable motions like Fade, Highlight, and Random. Transition colors slowly for an ambience that sets the perfect mood, or turn up the speed to get the party started. Screen Mirror feature syncs your screen with the lights that burst with the colors of your favorite movies and video games. Simple set up with the Nanoleaf Desktop App.

