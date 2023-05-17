BioLite’s smartphone-connected FirePit+ wood and charcoal grill down at $200 ($100 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the BioLite FirePit+ Wood and Charcoal Burning Fire Pit Grill for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. You’ll otherwise get charged a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $300, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also well under the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and a new 2023 all-time low just in-time for backyard fires and camping trips. Not only can it be used a caged wood-burning fire pit, but you can also load it up with charcoal and make use of the top-mounted grill rack for some hibachi-style BBQ action. Folding legs are also joined by some connected features here as well; the integrated 12,800mAh rechargeable power pack injects the fire via 51 air jets for a more uniform temperature alongside a fan that can run for up to 30 hours to minimize some of the unwanted smoke dispersion of a typical bonfire, all of which can be controlled over Bluetooth with your smartphone. More details below.

But if the tech above doesn’t interest you and you’re just looking for a super-affordable option to throw in the back of the car to take into the woods, check out this Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can score this 14-inch cooker for just $28 shipped on Amazon right now and, while it’s certainly not as large and can’t deliver bonfire vibes, it will infuse your BBQ with that delicious charcoal flavor much the same otherwise.

Dive into the latest updates to the WEBER CONNECT 2.0 app with multigrill and multirecipe monitoring. Then check out some of the latest grill deals we are tracking including the air fryer-equipped Woodfire model from Ninja starting at new lows from $300 as well as this portable Blackstone tabletop griddle that is now sitting at the best price of the year with a $126 listing over on Amazon.

BioLite FirePit+ Grill features:

USB Rechargeable Powerpack – 12,800 mAh runs the fan for your fire for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Detach and recharge easily via USB.

Air Jets Improve Combustion – 51 airjets inject the fire with oxygen along key locations. This creates a more uniform temperature and mixing of gases inside the fire which dramatically improves combustion.

Folding Legs – Makes portability a snap. Combined with the Carry Bag ( sold separately ), you’re ready to go from the backyard to the beach in no time.

Grill Grate – Cook hibachi-style meals using the removeable grill grate. Fuel rack adjusts to accommodate two types of fuel – wood or charcoal.

X-Ray Mesh – Allows heat to radiate out with a 360° view: glowing embers at the bottom, the gasifying wood in the middle, and the flames coming out at the top.

