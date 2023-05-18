Save 30% on Govee’s DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System at second-best price of $70

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System for $69.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this system. Here you will have a camera that looks at the colors on your monitor and changes the RGBIC LED lightstrip to cast ambient lighting on your wall. The lightstrip included here is best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $29 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Looking to add some outdoor security to your home? We’re currently tracking the Wyze Floodlight Cam marked down to $75, the 2023 low price. With two bright LED lights, you’ll find this fixture delivers 2,600 lumens of illumination to your yard. The lights flank on either side of the Wyze Cam v3 that’s built into the center of this setup, allowing you to leverage sound detection and record based on motion with or without the light itself being triggered. The Wyze Cam v3 packs a 1080p sensor which also leverages a Starlight sensor for color night vision. This means that whether the floodlight is on or not, you’ll be able to see in color at night, making this the ideal option for keeping an eye on your home at night even when you head out on vacation.

Govee DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView is our innovative technology for providing lighting that reacts and color matches all the entertainment you love, no matter movies, TV, sports, streaming, or even gaming. DreamView uses intelligent algorithms to perceive the colors and sounds of your content in-depth, breaking down the walls between your content and backlighting, extending your entertainment beyond the screen.

