Save $150 on ASUS’ VivoBook 17X Ryzen 7 Laptop at the new all-time low of $650

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 17X Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $649.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this 19% discount or solid $150 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. For comparison, this same laptop will run you $800 from ASUS directly. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor is paired with 8GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 1080p NanoEdge display features a lay flat hinge to make sharing notes and documents with coworkers easier. Rounding out this laptop are two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a single USB-A 2.0 port, one USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, an HDMI 1.4 output, and an audio combo jack. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

While the 512GB of SSD storage included within this laptop may be enough for some, you may want some extra. We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR EX100U USB-C 1TB Portable SSD marked down to $68, a new Amazon all-time low. First of all, you’ll be very hard-pressed to find a 1TB portable SSD than can run at up to 1,600MB/s at under under $70, never mind the $68 available here. It also sports a slim and unique form-factor that features a USB-C port cover you don’t typically find from the big three storage brands. On top of that, the metal build also features a USB 3.2 2×2 connection – this model will definitely be landing in the best bang for your buck section in this year’s 9to5Toys portable SSD feature.

ASUS VivoBook 17X Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

Latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.4 GHz max boost) and AMD Radeon Graphics

17.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 11 Home

Extensive connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, USB 2.0 Type A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0

