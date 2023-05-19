Blueair’s Blue 311 Auto Bedroom Air Purifier monitors your room air quality at $180

Amazon is currently offering the Blueair Blue 311 Auto Bedroom Air Purifier for $179.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 28% discount or solid $70 price drop marks a new third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $25 of the all-time low seen once before. When in the one-touch auto mode, the Blue 311 uses a particle sensor to monitor the pollutants in the air and will automatically adjust the fan speed to ensure good air quality. The LED indicator will also show you how clean your air is. When operating at the highest fan speed, this air purifier can circulate 1,862-square feet of air every hour. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, it can run as quietly as 23dB so you can easily sleep. The integrated filter here will capture 99% of airborne particles like smoke, pollen, dander, and more. That filter will also last up to 6 months before needing to be replaced as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $69.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers will clean your home’s air, what is cleaning your floors? We’re currently tracking Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Bagless HEPA Self-Empty Base marked down to $400, the all-time low price. Leveraging Shark’s Matrix Clean navigation technology, this vacuum will make a precise matrix grid and take multiple passes from different angles to ensure it picks up every bit of dirt and debris. You’ll also be able to select a more traditional cleaning mode which doesn’t take quite as long as the Matrix alternative. Whenever this vacuum is done with the household chores (which are mapped using LiDAR to ensure not a spot is missed), it’ll return to the base which features a self-empty function and holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. True HEPA filtration is built into the base to “capture and trap 99.97% of dust and allergens down to .3 microns” and doesn’t require you to ever change the bag.

Blueair Blue 311 Auto Bedroom Air Purifier features:

AUTO ADJUSTS SO YOU CAN REST EASY: One touch auto mode uses a particle sensor to monitor pollutant levels and adjusts fan to ensure optimal air quality; LED indicator displays air quality status as excellent (blue), moderate (orange) or polluted (red)

ONE OF THE QUIETEST AIR PURIFIERS: Quieter (23 dB) than whisper on low; ENERGY STAR rated – uses less energy (3W) than an LED lightbulb on low so it’s kind to your wallet and the planet

REMOVES ODOR & PARTICLES DOWN TO 0.1 MICRON: Ideal for smoke & smog during wildfire season; Removes 99.97% of airborne particles like smoke, dust, viruses and pet dander, while the carbon filter traps light household odors from smoking, pets and cooking

