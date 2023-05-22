Lululemon offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $9 + free shipping

Lululemon’s weekly markdowns are live with up to 50% off select styles including t-shirts, shorts, joggers, pullovers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Logo Sport Polo Short-Sleeve Shirt currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $98. This style is available in two color options and has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. The material is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and the snap collar makes it easy to pull on or off. It can also easily be dressed up or down with chino pants, shorts, jeans, joggers, and more. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Columbia Memorial Day Sale here.

