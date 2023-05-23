AeroPress is a premium at-home coffee brewer for less, now on sale for $32 (20% off)

The official AeroPress Amazon storefront is offering its iconic Coffee Maker for $31.95 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $40 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past year outside of two drops to $30 in late February and early March. Are you looking for a way to make a quality cup of coffee at home without breaking the bank? Well, the AeroPress is the perfect tool for just that. It uses a unique brew method that leverages slight pressure with a very fine filter for “total immersion brewing” which makes “smooth, delicious, full-flavored coffee without bitterness and with low acidity.” The AeroPress requires no power and can be used completely off-grid, as a simple fire can heat the water that you use to brew with. This makes it ideal for the camper or those on-the-go, as you just have to add coffee and water, stir, and press to get everything from a single espresso shot up to something less strong and more like a traditional cup of coffee. Keep reading for more.

Just want a way to make espresso? Well, this stovetop brewer has a 6-cup capacity and is just $11, which saves 66% over today’s lead deal. If you’re after a great way to make strong coffee in the mornings without much work, this is a fantastic option as you simply put the grounds and water in then place the brewer on a stovetop. Plus, with a 6-cup capacity, there’s more than enough room to fuel the entire family at one time here.

Now, for brewing at home, you’ll need a good kettle. That’s where Govee’s smart, voice-controlled Wi-Fi electric gooseneck kettle comes in. Right now it’s on sale for a 2023 low of $59, which saves 25% from its normal going rate of $80. Ready to heat up water to precise temperatures through the built-in controller or with voice commands, this will help you brew the perfect cup of coffee every time whether you’re using an AeroPress, French press, or any other method.

AeroPress Coffee Maker features:

Rich, smooth, delicious coffee without acidity or bitterness ? anywhere you go. Brews one to three delicious cups of or espresso style coffee in about a minute, and clean up takes only a few seconds. It?s a great addition to any kitchen but since it is durable, lightweight, and compact. AeroPress Original also makes the perfect companion when traveling, camping, or just going to work. Includes: Zippered nylon tote bag, 350 filters, filter cap, filter holder, stirrer and scoop. The zippered nylon tote bag makes the AeroPress Original great for traveling the world, brewing a great cup of coffee at the office, and camping in the most adventurous locations.

