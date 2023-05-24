Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The Sense Point, RTRO Camera, Chess Pro, more

The mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Our software offers are joining price drops on Apple AirTags at 2023 lows, a solid discount on the latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049, and even more right here. On the app side of things, highlight deals include titles like The Sense Point, RTRO – Film Camera by Moment, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Chess Pro by Mastersoft, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: The Sense Point: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RTRO – Film Camera by Moment: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Seep: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Price Tags & Labels: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chemistry Periodic Table 2023: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mastowatch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $9.50)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sitala: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Cubesc: Dream of Mira: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Capture & Edit Raw: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Quantiloop Pro – Live Looper: $8 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $15)

More on The Sense Point:

A mysterious, vibrant, and colorful world sculpted entirely from clay awaits in ‘The Sense Point,’ a game where the main characters Sen & Po must uncover the secrets of an entire island suspended somewhere in the vast universe. How did the heroes end up here, and why is there no one else on the island? Or perhaps someone is there after all! The essence of existence has always remained a puzzle for humanity, and who knows? Maybe this enigmatic world holds the answers. This entirely plasticine-built Puzzle & Adventure Game will take you back to childhood when everything was so vivid and fascinating, and everything was still ahead.

