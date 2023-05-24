Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Planet of the Discounts – over 1,900 titles up to 70% off

Justin Kahn
70% off
Gotham Knights gameplay new

Sony has now launched its massive Planet of the Discounts PSN sale with deals starting from just over $1. Loaded with AAA titles and indies alongside a series of add-ons and DLC, you’re looking at 1,900 titles marked down and one of the biggest PSN sales of the year. From the Last of Us and Star Wars titles, to Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat (check out the new Mortal Kombat 1 right here), and the complete digital version of Gotham Knights down from $90 to $29.69, this is a great chance to fill up your back catalogue or score some deals on titles you were waiting to go on sale. This sale will be live from today through June 7, 2023. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

