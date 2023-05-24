Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Planet of the Discounts – over 1,900 titles up to 70% off

Sony has now launched its massive Planet of the Discounts PSN sale with deals starting from just over $1. Loaded with AAA titles and indies alongside a series of add-ons and DLC, you’re looking at 1,900 titles marked down and one of the biggest PSN sales of the year. From the Last of Us and Star Wars titles, to Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat (check out the new Mortal Kombat 1 right here), and the complete digital version of Gotham Knights down from $90 to $29.69, this is a great chance to fill up your back catalogue or score some deals on titles you were waiting to go on sale. This sale will be live from today through June 7, 2023. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop$7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 CollectioneShop$7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop$7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code CNNZELDA at checkout
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Almost Gone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Bayonetta PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $36 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
