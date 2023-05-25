Belkin brings Apple Watch fast charging to new BoostCharge Pro power bank

Belkin today is out with the latest addition to its Apple accessory lineup. Shifting the focus from your at-home setup over to your everyday carry, the new BoostCharge Pro power bank bundles in 10,000mAh of internal juice to go alongside a 20W USB-C charger and Apple Watch fast charging support.

Belkin debuts new BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch power bank

Arriving as something of the ultimate Apple Watch travel companion, Belkin is refreshing one of the older form factors in its mobile stable with some more modern tech. Fit for the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra wearables, the new BoostCharge Pro debuts with a sleek design.

Everything starts with the internal 10,000mAh battery. This power bank has two main ways to refuel your Apple kit. The real star of the show and the reason you’ll consider this over some of the more affordable power banks out there with a similar capacity is right in the name. Sporting Apple Watch fast charging tech, this lets you get the full 7.5W output for quickly topping off all Apple’s latest wearables. You’ll need an Apple Watch Series 7 or newer to fully take advantage of that charging specification, though the MFi charger still delivers that expected magnetic feature for older releases.

Alongside the Apple Watch fast charger, Belkin also offers a single USB-C port. This can, of course, be used to top off the internal battery but also to power up other gadgets in your bag. Serving as a way to juice up your iPhone 14 is easily what comes to mind first, but the fact that the port does 20W output also means it can handle some of the smaller iPads in Apple’s stable alongside AirPods and the like.

With those more mobile-focused charging features, it’s not going to replace the likes of something like Anker’s massive PowerCore 24K and its 140W output. But the BoostCharge Pro does provide a streamlined option for overnight trips and any other travel.

Now available for pre-order, the BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch fast charger enters with a $99.99 price tag. It’ll be launching sometime next month, though an exact date for June has yet to be specified.

9to5Toys’ Take

As one of the first fast charge-compatible Apple Watch chargers on the market that has received a portable spin, it’s great to see Belkin giving us something fresh. There’s no getting around the fact that $100 is a steep price tag, even for as streamlined of a device as the BoostCharge Pro. It won’t be for every EDC setup, but those who value having a lightweight bag will certainly value ditching a separate power bank and Apple Watch cord.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!