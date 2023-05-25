EcoFlow’s new DELTA 2 Max power station outputs up to 3,100W AC + dual 100W USB-C

Today, EcoFlow, a leading in portable power stations, is introducing its latest model with the DELTA 2 Max. Designed for 10 years of home or on-the-go use, the DELTA 2 Max from EcoFlow comes with a base capacity of 2,048Wh, which can be expanded up to 6,144Wh with two extra batteries. The 10 years of life comes from using premium LFP batteries, which provide the “longest-lasting battery life currently on the market.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about EcoFlow’s latest DELTA 2 Max portable power station.

Charge 3,000 times before the capacity noticeably diminishes

Typically, you’ll get around 500 charging cycles before losing approximately 20% of your battery life in traditional power stations. Well, by using premium LFP batteries, EcoFlow claims that the DELTA 2 Max will only lose 20% of its capacity after 3,000 charging cycles, which is where they’re getting their 10-year claim from. To help you prepare for keeping this battery for a long time, EcoFlow is offering a 5-year limited warranty on the DELTA 2 Max.

Now, onto some of the other more notable features. For starters, it uses EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology, which leverages AC inputs of up to 2,300W and solar of up to 1,000W. This means that it can go from 0% to 100% in just 81 minutes on AC and 0% to 100% in 2.3 hours on solar, making it ideal for use at home or on the go.

If you need a quick top-off, just 53 minutes goes from 0% to 80% on AC, which is “four times faster than the industry norm.” And, if you have both AC and solar running at the same time, it can achieve the same charge in just 43 minutes, shaving an additional 10 minutes off.

When it comes to output, you’ll find that it can dish out up to 2,400W of AC power at one time. However, if that’s not enough, going into the X-Boost mode means that it can power up to 3,100W of appliances, which can be important if you live off-grid. There are four AC ports on the back where the DC and AC in/out are located, and on the front where the digital display is, there are four USB-A plugs as well as dual 100W USB-C for powering your MacBook Pro or other devices. All in all, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max can power up to 13 devices at one time.

If you’re looking at picking up an EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max, then you’ll want to head to either Amazon or EcoFlow’s own website. It retails for $1,899 and will also be available with a bundled 220W solar panel at $2,548, depending on what you’re looking for. Purchases are slated to ship starting May 31.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max isn’t among the more low-cost power stations out there, the features it has come at a price for sure. With the ability to gain 80% charge in as little as 43 minutes and industry-leading 10 years of battery life before losing 20% capacity, the DELTA 2 Max is a solid choice for your on-the-go setup. As someone who’s been thinking about building a self-sufficient RV for travel, having a few EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max’s stowed away underneath sounds pretty nice right about now, thanks to how much it can support for both input and output.

