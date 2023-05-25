The North Face Memorial Day Event takes 30% off jackets, vests, pants, t-shirts, more from $17

The North Face is currently offering 30% off select styles during its Memorial Day Event. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Vectiv Enduris 3 Running Shoes are a standout from this sale. These shoes are currently marked down to $104 and originally sold for $149. This style is great for running indoors or outdoors as well as hiking, walking, and more. The slightly curved outsole helps to propel you forward and it has large grooves on the outsole that promotes traction. It’s also available in a bright green coloring option that will help to keep you visible in low light. Find the rest of our top picks from The North Face below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Memorial Day Sale that’s offering up to 55% off sitewide with deals from $8.

