Wyze Lock upgrades your door with voice control at new low of $80 (Refurb, Orig. $130), more

Today only, Woot is offering a number of Wyze smart home products on sale in refurbished condition from $11 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Wyze Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $79.99. Down from an original price of $130 and a current sale of $100 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $3 below the previous best price from July of 2021 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you tired of having to use keys to unlock the front door whenever you arrive home from work, the store, or anywhere else? Well, it’s time to change that. The Wyze Lock is a great upgrade for any door as it only requires that you replace the interior portion of your deadbolt, and not the exterior part. This allows you to keep the same aesthetic outside of your home while gaining voice and app control over your home’s security. With a door position sensor, the Wyze Lock knows whether the door is open or closed and can keep the deadbolt retracted when open and then lock as soon as it closes. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for additional deals.

Also on sale today is the Wyze Plug Outdoor for $10.99. Originally $18, it’s now $15 at Amazon and today’s deal also comes in at an all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Wyze Plug Outdoor features two smart outlets which can be individually controlled. Whether you have outdoor lighting on your patio or just want to automate holiday lighting, this plug is great for the task. It’s controlled through voice with Alexa and Assistant as well as with the Wyze app, which can even program schedules for the plugs to turn on or off. Take a closer look at the Wyze Plug Outdoor in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for other great ways for upgrading your voice-controlled setup. Today, we’re headlining the guide with Rachio’s popular smart sprinkler controllers on sale for new Amazon lows from $128. As we head toward summer, which is under a month away, it’s time to start thinking about being efficient in your yard watering, and Rachio is perfect for the task.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

