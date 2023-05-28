Save $519 on Apple’s M1 iMac when you buy refurbished at Woot from $980

Through the end of the month, Woot is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac down to $979.99 for the elevated 8-core GPU configuration in certified refurbished condition. Normally selling for $1,499, today’s offer arrives at the best price we’ve ever seen in one of seven colors. It’s $519 off in total, and clocks in as a match of our previous mention. Elevated configurations are also getting in on the savings today, too.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Included a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A must-have accessory for Apple’s latest M1 iMac is also on sale today, too. Blending right into your shiny new all-in-one device, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a matching design that on top of being made of aluminum, is crafted to pair perfectly with the stand of Apple’s desktop. Now down to one of the best prices of the year, the usual $150 price tag has dropped down to $126 at Amazon.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. Across its entire collection of Macs, iPads, and accessories, we’re tracking some notable offers this Memorial Day weekend. This morning got the savings flowing by marking down a collection of Apple Watch Ultra models to the best prices ever across all three of the different band styles. Pricing for this Memorial Day sale now starts from $702.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

