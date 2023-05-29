Logitech’s slim Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard hits $60, plus colorful multi-device K380 at $30

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $59.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year at $10 off alongside a match of 2023’s best price. We haven’t seen it sell for less since back over the holiday season last year, too. Designed specifically for Apple devices, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and more. Head below for a price cut on the equally colorful Logitech K380 keyboard, too.

Also getting in on the savings today, the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard drops down to $29.99 in three different styles. Normally fetching $40, this is the second-best price to date at 20% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low from several months back, too. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. It’s ideal for pairing with an iPad, but can also handle typing on your Mac or even bridging the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support for copying and pasting between machines and 24-month battery life.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, there really is no being just how comfortable it is to type on its two new MX Mechanical keyboards. Both are perfect macOS companions, and we detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. But the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

