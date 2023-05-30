Smartphone Accessories: Andobil iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe/Kickstand Case $16.50, more

RFuture-Life (93% positive feedback past 12 months, an official Andobil storefront) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Case with Kickstand for $16.64 shipped with the code 50K65CSJ at checkout for Prime members. Non-Prime members will pay $18.40 with the same code and get free shipping on orders over $25. Typically going for $37 if you don’t have Prime, and $33 if you do, today’s deal saves 50% across the board and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed specifically for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, this case has it all. Of course, it provides protection and additional phone grip to help you hold your large iPhone, but it also does more than that. For starters, it’s fully compatible with all MagSafe accessories, chargers included. Then, the MagSafe ring can actually pull out and function as a kickstand so that way you can take FaceTime calls, watch YouTube, or play a mobile game without holding your smartphone. All of this combines to make this case a solid choice for protecting your iPhone 14 for the next few months until the 15 comes out toward the end of the year, preserving your trade-in value.

andobil’s design of this iPhone 14 pro max case sets a high bar for competitors. The Easy-relax series case is multi-functional with PROTECTION, MAGSAFE CHARGING, BUILT-IN STAND, and PHONE GRIP – all in one. The Easy-relax case is not only designed for protection, but also as an assistant in your life. We’ve got you covered with the Easy-relax series case. Thanks to the 360° rotatable ring, this iPhone 14 pro max case provides you with more angles to find the perfect viewing angle. Watch videos or FaceTime with friends and family, portrait or landscape! With 10 built-in N52 magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro Max, this case offers more powerful magnetism and faster wireless charging than competitors. Use it with a car mount, charger, and wallet to enjoy the convenience of MagSafe accessories. Snap and go! This iPhone 14 pro max case has a super strong magnet. Free up your hands and stick it on your refrigerator, filing cabinet, Golf Cart Frame, Gym, etc. Where will you use it? We want to know!

