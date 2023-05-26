HYPER gear up to 50% off: Metal USB-C docks, 4-in-1 MagSafe station $90 (Reg. $150), more

The MacBook and iPhone accessory sales are flying today and now HYPER is back again with another up to 50% in savings on its USB-C hubs and more. One standout is the the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2023 and only the second-time it has dropped this low this year. It has also never dropped below $150 on Amazon either and sells for even more at B&H. As the name suggests, the HyperJuice 4-in-1 provides four built-in charging stations for your entire Apple kit including a 7.5W MagSafe pad for your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 and a dedicated space for your Apple Watch. Along the base, there are a pair of wireless Qi chargers for AirPods or an additional handset. Head over to our review and down below for additional HYPER deals.

HYPER graduation sale delivers up to 50% off

The now live HYPER graduation sale is delivering up to 50% off a range of its other MagSafe gear including battery packs and more, as well as charging cables and wall adapters. A series of its MacBook-ready USB-C docks are also back down to the best prices of the year:

When it comes to Mac mini and MacBook I/O expansion, another great brand and a particular favorite of ours is Satechi. Fortunately, it too is offering some solid price drops on a range of its docks, hubs, and more with a solid 20% off in celebration of the holiday weekend. You can browse through all of the details and some of our top picks in our ongoing coverage as well as the rest of the best Memorial Day sales can be found here.

HYPER HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger features:

Perfect for your desktop or for travel, the MagSafe compatible HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger charges an iPhone 14/13/12, an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an additional mobile device simultaneously. It provides 7.5W of power for iPhones and 3W of power to an Apple Watch, AirPods, or additional phone. It features an adjustable tilt for perfect viewing angles whether you’re FaceTiming or watching videos, and its foldable design makes it the perfect travel charger. Power it with USB-C or the included DC charger.

