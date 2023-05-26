Casely 35% off sitewide for the weekend: Iconic art iPhone cases hit new lows, more from $13

Joining a series of Memorial Day sales on iPhone gear from Pad & Quill, Twelve South, MUJJO, and others, it’s time for Casely to get in on the discounts. The brand is well-known for its fun and vibrant covers for all of Apple’s and Samsung’s Galaxy handsets alongside the recently-expanded art collection loaded with prints of famous works that debuted for the 2023 Met Gala. They don’t just look pretty though, they are solid iPhone cases that provide all of the usual fixings alongside some scratch and drop protection. But best of all, the entire site is now 35% off for the holiday weekend. Head below for a closer look at the promo code.

While we have seen some 30% sitewide events this year as well as a BOGO 50% off promotion previously, the 35% discount on tap for the long weekend is a notable opportunity to refresh your vibe for the summer. Fittingly, you can now use code LONGWEEKEND to land a solid price drop on everything featured on the brand’s official site. Also, all orders in the US receive completely free shipping this weekend.

The sale includes its Power Pod MagSafe batteries we reviewed previously as well as the Met Series art cases we featured at the top of the month. The regularly $30 or more models that feature iconic artwork like Hokusai’s iconic 1830-32 woodblock, Monet’s Summer Landscape, and a Henri-Edmond Cross watercolor circa 1909, now start from $19.50 or $22.75 shipped for the iPhone 14 series devices. That’s up to 35% off and the lowest price we have ever tracked on these new models outside of the launch sale that required the purchase of two of them. More details on the Hokusai model can be found below and in our launch coverage.

Browse through the rest of the Casely Memorial Day sale right here for AirPods cases, more iPhone covers, and MagSafe gear starting from $13.

The Great Wave Met Series Case features:

Hold a piece of art history in your hand with The Great Wave | The Met Series Casefeaturing Hokusai’s iconic 1830-32 woodblock print.This new limited edition phone case is part of Casely’s collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, dedicated to fusing fashion and art to create a unique collection of products inspired by The Met’s vast collection spanning 5,000 years of art and culture. Made for a variety of iPhone sizes, this classic cover is available now

