Get a better grip with this MagSafe PopSocket back down at the $15 Amazon low (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is avialble in the clear/white model as well as the pink variant. Regularly $30, this is a solid 50% price drop for the lowest we can find. While we have seen them fall to $12 directly from PopSockets additional shipping fees left those offers at even more than today’s Prime shipped option. On top of that, today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low. You will find some no-name PopSockets clones out there for less, but there’s no telling what sort of quality you’ll get with those. At just $15, I would go for the real thing. The PopGrip snaps to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series device via MagSafe, providing the usual extra grip and the ability to quickly pop it off for Qi charging and other MagSafe accessories – the pop-out grip also doubles as a viewing stand if needs be. More details below.

If you’re looking for a similar experience for less, or just don’t have MagSafe on your handset, the stand-issue PopSockets Phone Grip is a solid option. Starting at $9.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, it makes use of an adhesive to connect to the back of your device, effectively delivering the same added grip experience as the model above just without the convenience of MagSafe removal.

There’s nothing plain about white. MagSafe PopGrip easily snaps on and off your case. Works best when paired with MagSafe PopCase. Built-in magnets securely attach to MagSafe-compatible cases. Text with one hand, snap with friends, and watch videos hands-free. Just snap your grip into a PopSockets mount to use your phone hands-free

