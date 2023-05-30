Levi’s Summer Sale refreshes your denim with up to 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

The Levi’s Summer Sale updates your denim with up to 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the best-selling 501 Original Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This style is available in seventeen color options and features a highly flattering fit including a tapered him and slim leg. These jeans are also infused with stretch for added comfort and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

