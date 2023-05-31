Save $899 on Apple’s upgraded 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $2,000 all-time low

Normally when we see clearance deals land on Apple’s previous-generation devices, it’s on the entry-level devices in the lineup. Today’s mixing up that trend by marking down an upgraded configuration on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Courtesy of Adorama, the retailer is now dropping the upgraded 32GB/512GB model down to $1,999.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $2,899, with today’s offer landing with $899 in savings. This is an extra $99 below our previous M1 Pro MacBook Pro sale and landing at the best price to date.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Those who aren’t going to need all of the power of the M1 Pro models above will benefit from the M2 MacBook Air, instead. This is one of the most popular macOS machines from Apple in recent memory, with much of the same overall feature set to its newer, and higher-end counterparts. Throw in MagSafe charging, the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen, and one of four fresh colorways and you’re making the $149 discount on the 256GB capacity even more compelling, which drops to $1,049 at Amazon.

With the holiday weekend now having come and gone, there’s still plenty of other chances to save now in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

