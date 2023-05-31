This dual outlet HomeKit smart plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $12 (Save 30%)

The official meross Amazon storefront now offers its latest Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $11.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Dropping from its $17 going rate, today’s offer arrives with $5 in savings attached. It matches our previous mention from all the way back in February, is the best since, and returning to the 2023 low with a 30% discount applied. This dual outlet smart plug from meross arrives as a compact way to automate two lamps or appliances from the same wall outlet. It pairs over Wi-Fi to your Siri and HomeKit setup, as well as Alexa and Assistant smart homes for voice control and tying in with all of your other gear. Best of all, the sleek design won’t hog up both of the outlets on a wall receptacle, either. Head below for more.

If your setup can get away with just a single outlet, there’s really no beating this smart plug from VOCOlinc. It’ll complement your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with a compact design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s also on sale, and now sitting at $9.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon via Amazon and dropping down from the usual $13 going rate. It’s well worth a look for a more basic solution that’ll still let you control lamps and appliances with your voice or smartphone. The value isn’t quite as good as the packages above, but means you can make out for less.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Wifi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A.

