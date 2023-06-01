Southern Tide’s new menswear and kids collection with Lilly Pulitzer from $38

Southern Tide just launched a new collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer, and it’s perfect for Father’s Day. The collection consists of 16 new pieces, from short sleeve camp shirts; to patented cooling and moisture-wicking golf wear from performance polos, including Brrr° cooling technology and shorts; to swimwear and boxers. Better yet, pricing starts at $38.00, and they even have matching styles for your little ones. This collection also features two original hand-painted prints from Lilly Pulitzer, which include quintessential South Carolina locations, including Charleston, Kiawah Island, Columbia, Greenville, and the Hilton Head Lighthouse. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks – you will want to check out our fashion guide for the top sales today.

“Lilly Pulitzer is a lifestyle brand that offers everything you need for your resort day, from sun up to sun down. One thing that was missing? Great resort wear for the men in the family! We are proud to partner with Southern Tide to pair their expertise in fabrication andmen’s design with our hand-painted, original prints,” said Michelle Kelly, CEO of LillyPulitzer.

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Menswear Collection

One of our top picks from this collection is the Ryder Croc and Lock It Polo Shirt. This bold print features the Southern Tide Skipjack and the signature Lilly logo, combining both brands’ iconic motifs to bring the collaboration to life. This style also has a bright blue coloring to keep you noticed on or off the course. The spandex blend material provides quick dry and UV protection as well as a flexible feel, making it ideal for any outdoor activity. This polo shirt is priced at $105 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe this summer. Better yet, you can also find this pattern in a swim trunk as well.

Another standout from this collection is the Brrdie Lilly Loves South Carolina Shorts. These shorts not only come in bright, fun colors for summer, but they also have a Brrr° cooling technology to keep you comfortable, even on the hottest days. They also feature an 8-inch inseam, four pockets, and a flexible, wicking fabric for ultimate comfort and mobility. This style is priced at $110 and was designed to hold its color, even after several washes.

Match with your kids with this swimwear

Have a matching moment by the pool for Father’s Day with the Youth Lilly Loves South Carolina Swim Trunk. These swim trunks have a wicking fabric and an easy-on elastic waistband that has an adjustable tie for a perfect fit. The kids’ swimwear also comes in the Croc and Lock it print as well, and both are priced at $70.

