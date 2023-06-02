Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote now $32, or 2 for $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Joining this morning’s offers on Google Chromecast streaming media players, Amazon is now offering a notable deals on its own 4K solution. You can now score the Fire TV Stick 4K with the included Alexa remote down at $31.99 shipped. Regularly $50, that’s matching our previous mention, the lowest price we can find, and within $2 of the 2023 low. However, if you purchase two of them at once and use code FTVX2 at checkout, your total will drop to $59.98 or $30 a pop. This is a solid 40% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked this year on a per unit basis, and a great way to upgrade a pair of displays in one shot – one in the guest room, one at the lake house, or team up with a friend to score a better price. This might not be the higher-end Max model that goes for $55, but it will still provide the same 4K Ultra HD picture with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. The Fire TV streamers provide direct access on any display to all of your favorite streaming services and then some. You’ll also score an included Alexa voice remote complete with quick preset buttons for Netflix and other popular services as well as for using your voice to access your favorites and even command connected Alexa-compatible smart home gear – “check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.” Additional details below.

As we mentioned above, Google streaming devices are also seeing some solid price drops today. While the 4K variant will come in at a touch more than the Amazon model above, if you’re just looking for some quick and easy HD streaming action on older displays or wherever else you might need it, you can land the more entry-level model at just $20 Prime shipped today. All of the details you need on both of the offers are waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

Before we dive into some of the best 4K TV deals we are tracking this week, remember, you can now stream or buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie on all major platforms for your weekend entertainment and everything you need to know on that is right here. As for the TVs, here are some of this week’s highlight deals, from super affordable lake house-ready models and displays for the kitchen to brand new 2023 panels to grace your living room:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Live and free TV – Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, Freevee, YouTube and more.

Alexa Voice Remote – Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.

Control your smart home – Ask Alexa to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.

