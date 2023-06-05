Microsoft’s big Xbox summer game sale goes live today with hundreds of titles up to 90% off

The big-time Xbox summer game sale, officially known as the Deals Unlocked sale, is kicking off today! Just ahead of this weekend’s Xbox Showcase and the first major Starfield Direct, the annual summer Xbox game sale is going live from today through June 19, 2023. Every year around this time, Microsoft launches its summer sale, much like Sony did last week on the PlayStation side of things, to bolster sales during the warmer months and to give gamers a chance to scoop up some digital titles at a serious discount. Head below for more details on the Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale. 

Ranging from the latest sports titles to more obscure action games and even some you might have been waiting for a deep discount on, the Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale has arrived. Excitement for the future of Xbox is ramping up ahead of this weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield show scheduled to air immediately afterward. But first, Microsoft wants to give players a chance to load up their back catalogs and digital libraries with some discounted titles.

We will update this post later today with what will almost certainly be a long list of highlight game deals going live for the summer sale, but here’s what we know from Microsoft as of right now:

If last year’s Xbox summer game sale is any indication, that list above is just the tip of the iceberg. There were well over 500 titles on sale in digital form last year, along with plenty of the standout titles dropping in price in physical form at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Be sure to check back later today and throughout the week as more game deals flood in, as this post will be updated accordingly.

