Score a manufacturer certified refurb Xbox Series S down at $200 today (Orig. $300)

While the flagship Series X console is now readily available for purchase at full price via Amazon, Monoprice is now giving folks a chance to score the all-digital Series S at $199.99 shipped. Certified refurbished from Microsoft, this is a notable chance to land a current-generation machine for the kids, a spare room, the lake house, or otherwise without paying anywhere near full price. The new units carry a regular price tag at $300 (currently $280 from trusted Amazon third-party sellers) while the Amazon renewed units are fetching $259. This refurbished listing includes a 90-day manufacturer’s limited warranty and has been “put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality.” It also ships with the console itself, one Xbox Wireless Controller, and the power cable. Head below for more details.

Whether you’re looking for extra console, something to run Game Pass on up at the lake house, or something for the spare room, scoring a deal on a refurb model is a notable way to do it at a discount. The Series S comes in at $300 under the price of a new Series X right now and delivers to the exact same catalogue of games, including the growing Game Pass library, and more.

If your console situation is set, you will likely want to at least take a look at the series of Xbox accessory deals now live as part of the latest official sale event and beyond:

Then dive into our review of the new PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox, everything you need to know about the LEGO 2K Drive open-world racing game, and the official price drop on Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all digital with Xbox Series S and experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price.

Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, power cable.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) to play new games day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games with friends on console, PC, and cloud. Plus, now you can skip the install and jump in with cloud gaming.

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing gives your games a heightened level of realism. Bring your games and movies to life with advanced 3D Spatial Sound, which produces rich, dynamic audio environments.

