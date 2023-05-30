Razer magnetic Xbox controller charging stands now 25% off with multiple colors down at $30

Amazon is now offering the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series in multiple colorways at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest prices we can find. Today’a deal is also matching our previous mention as well as the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day drop to $28 in select colors. While the new all-green variant isn’t on sale, you will find the white, black, Volt, and pink models down at $30, all of which are designed to “perfectly match” the corresponding first-party wireless Xbox controller from Microsoft. These are easily among the best and most attractive chargers on the market for Xbox controllers, if you ask me. The feature set here includes magnetic contact points and the ability to charge up your gamepad up “fully” in under 3 hours – you can even “navigate through the Xbox dashboard while it’s docked.” Compatible with all “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers,” you’ll find even more details below. 

While they don’t look nearly as nice to me, you’ll find some of those dual Xbox controller chargers out there on Amazon for even less. This OIVO model we featured a few times is a good example of that. Coming in at under $22 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, it can juice up a pair of gamepads at about $8 less than today’s lead deal.  

The deal we spotted last week on 8Bitdo’s latest Xbox controller charging solution is still live as well. Entering with a unique see-through design, this magnetic dual charging dock features ambient glow lighting for the game room and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since release last October at just over $38 shipped. Get a closer look right here

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

  • Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting
  • Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers
  • Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

