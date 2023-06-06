Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event is live and offering an extra 30% off top brands with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Inside this sale you can find top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Cole Haan, Lacoste, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nautica Solid Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $20, which is $15 off the original rate. This style is available in nineteen color options and has a logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. It pairs nicely with chino shorts, jeans, joggers, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tommy Hilgifiger Flex Poplin Shirt $43 (Orig. $70)
- Lacoste Classic Fit L.12.12 Short Sleeve Polo $77 (Orig. $100)
- Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford Shoes $101 (Orig. $180)
- Nautica Solid Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- Columbia Cruiser Valley Softshell Jacket $60 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- English Factory Eyelet Scallop Edge Mini Dress $91 (Orig. $130)
- London Fog Hooded Trench Coat $100 (Orig. $190)
- Nine West V-Neck JumpSuit $42 (Orig. $80)
- adidas Cotton 3-Stripe T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- Ralph Lauren Bel Air One-Piece Swimsuit $59 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
