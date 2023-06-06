Google’s Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of storage and 24-hour battery life at all-time low of $299

While Google might have recently unveiled the Pixel 7a with a slew of new features, the $499 price tag of the latest mid-range handset might be a bit much for you. Instead, opt for the previous-generation Google Pixel 6a that’s on sale for an all-time low right now. Coming in at $299 shipped on Amazon, the Google Pixel 6a typically goes for $449 though it fell to $349 mid-May. Today’s deal marks the all-time low that we haven’t seen the smartphone go for since back in February.

As Google’s now previous-generation mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6a still has a lot to offer. Borrowing many components from the flagship Pixel 6/Pro, the 6a still uses the original Tensor chip and delivers a 6.1-inch 60Hz FHD+ display. Alongside that is 128GB of built-in storage, 6GB of RAM, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge thanks to Google’s AI battery optimization. For capturing moments with you and the family this summer, there’s a 12MP wide and ultrawide lens around the back of the smartphone. Rounding out the notable features is under-display fingerprint security, IP67 water resistance, Live Translate, and the Magic Eraser tool that’s powered by AI to remove elements from the background of your photos. Dive into our hands-on review to find out more about what the Pixel 6a has to offer then head below for additional information.

Take just a fraction of your savings and pick up the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case that’s made specifically for the Pixel 6a. Designed around Google’s handset, it has specific cutouts for charging and using the volume and power buttons too. It’s clear, which lets you show off the beauty of the smartphone while still keeping it protected from damage should it take a small fall or tumble. Plus, at just $15, it’s pretty affordable too.

Right now, we’re also tracking a number of other Google discounts. For starters, the Pixel Buds Pro are down to $160 and deliver ANC plus 31-hour battery life, while the more budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for $79 with 24-hour battery life depending on what you need. Then, there’s the Pixel Watch at $300, which is a $50 discount from its typical going rate to track your summer workouts. And, finally, if you want the latest Google has to offer, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale from $699 right now, with $200 in savings attached.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!