Pixel Buds A-Series delivery ‘Hey Google’ support and more at 2023 low of $79 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 shipped. Normally $99, this 20% discount saves $20 and marks the first that we’ve seen at Amazon since April. It also marks a return to the 2023 low price that we’ve seen, and is the best price period since it fell to $64 back in December. As Google’s latest pair of budget-friendly true wireless earbuds, you’ll find that Pixel Buds A-Series deliver 12mm custom-designed dynamic speaker drivers which are said to “deliver rich, high-quality audio.” While there’s no active noise cancellation here, you’ll find passive noise isolation to help block out some outside distractions. Each bud lasts for up to five hours of music listening or 2.5 hours of talk time with the case delivering an additional 24 hours of use. You can use the Pixel Buds A-Series with any Android smartphone and even iPhone, depending on what device you own. On top of that, Adaptive Sound adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments and the buds are water-resistant so you can wear them on rainy days or during sweaty workouts. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive into Pixel Buds A-Series and then head below for additional information.

When it comes to first-party true wireless earbuds, Pixel Buds A-Series are about as budget-friendly as it gets. Galaxy Buds 2 cost $110, for comparison. If you ditch the first-party branding, then Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds would be a great option for $35 at Amazon. These earbuds are budget-friendly, compact, and still feature-filled. The A1 earbuds have up to 35 hours of battery life, passive noise isolation, and IPX7 waterproofing, making them a solid choice for your on-the-go audio setup.

Finish out your Pixel transition by picking up Google’s latest handset. Right now, you can pick up the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699. That’s a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Leveraging the latest Tensor G2 chip with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro also has a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen and a triple sensor camera array. Learn more about the Pixel 7 Pro in our deal coverage from yesterday.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series features:

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

