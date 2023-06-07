Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro brings 11 extra ports to 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $291 low

One of the more capable solutions for turning your MacBook into a full-fledged workstation, Amazon is now offering the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $291.65 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $400, with today’s offer landing at $109 off. It’s matching the all-time low set just once before in the process, and is now also $9 under our previous mention from back in April. This is the first discount since, too. More than capable of being the centerpiece to your workstation whether it’s paired with a new 15-inch MacBook Air or your existing macOS machine, Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 4 dock complements your Mac with 11 versatile ports. There’s dual 4K HDMI slots, of which one of them can drive an up to 8K 60Hz monitor. You’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 slots. Then there’s 90W power delivery for charging your machine while it drives the hub. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, and you can head below for more.

As capable as the lead deal is for hooking up all kinds of legacy peripherals and devices to your workstation, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock might be a better option for those who want a more customizable experience. Alongside 85W of power passthrough to your machine, the single cable delivers three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be paired with display connection cords, 10GbE adapters, and more. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation. It’s also selling for $140 on Amazon right now, too.

A more portable solution, we just took a hands-on look at the new Satech Pro Slim Hub. This accessory expands your machine’s I/O with seven ports that are all packed into an aluminum shell. There’s HDMI and USB-A, as well as SD card readers and USB-C slots. Everything runs on a USB 4 interface, and our Tested with 9to5Toys review walks you through why this is a worthwhile option to score before your shiny new 15-inch MacBook Air arrives next week.

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro features:

Create the ultimate workstation with our Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It has 12 ports to connect your MacBook or Windows laptop to multiple devices, video, ethernet, and power through a single Thunderbolt 4 cable. Get up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds—that’s 8x faster than USB 3.0. Charge your laptop and other connected devices simultaneously with up to 90W of Power Delivery. Immerse yourself in a smoother and clearer visual experience with top-tier video resolutions on as many as three additional displays.

