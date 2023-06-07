Dock a pair of DualSense controllers on HORI’s official PS5 charger at just $17 (32% off)

Joining the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation sale loaded with some of the best game and hardware deals of the year, Amazon is now now offering the HORI Dual PlayStation 5 Controller Charger down at $17.05. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the best price we can find at 32% off the going rate. While we did see it drop to around $16.50 back in April, today’s deal marks the second-best price of the year and is within about $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked since last October. If you’re anything like me, sticking with the well-known third-party brands when it comes to gaming accessories of this nature is a must. The official Sony dual charger will run you nearly double the price right now and HORI is one of the best officially licensed brands out there in the console gaming space. This one can juice up a pair of DualSense controllers at the same time, just like Sony’s, to deliver up to “20 hours of battery life on a full charge.” There are LED indicators to keep tabs on remaining power reserves and the unit is powered via USB-C – you’ll need to supply your own wall adapter (check out these band new models from Anker). More details below.

The usually rock-bottom options in the dual PS5-ready controller category come by way of PowerA and NexiGo, but both of those models are going for a touch more right now. You will find some no-name models on Amazon for a bit less than today’s lead deal, but as mentioned above, I would prefer to stick with the proper officially licensed models, especially at just $17.

After you dive into the Days of Play sale detailed for you right here and check out this ongoing all-time low on the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console bundle, hit up the latest in the world of PlayStation below:

HORI Dual PlayStation 5 Controller Charger features:

Simultaneously charge two controllers with the Hori dual charger for DualSense wireless controller. Easily charge controllers by simply placing them on the charger! Know the charging status of a controller with a glance. Built-in LEDs indicate charging with red and a charge completed with green. Charger connects to the Console via USB. Compatible with DualSense wireless Controllers. (Wireless DualShock 4, Wireless DualShock 3, and wireless SIXAXIS Controller are not compatible.)

