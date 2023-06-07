Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S adapt audio to your surroundings starting at $138 (Reg. $178)

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $148 shipped. Normally fetching $198, you’re looking at the second-best prices of the year at within $5 of the 2023 low. This is the first chance to save since our previous February mention, while coming within $20 of the all-time low from last holiday season. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Joining the S variety above, Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $138 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year and lands right at our previous mention for the 2023 low.

Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that allow sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Another 9to5 favorite pair of headphones are also up for grabs right now, with Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones going on sale for the first time this year. Delivering an over-ear design instead of the true wireless form-factor on either of the pairs above, you’re looking at $70 in savings from the usual $348 going rate. It’s marking a new 2023 low at $278. There’s a lot to like with this previous-generation pair, but there are some missing features like Sound Personalization and the impressive 60-hour battery life.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

