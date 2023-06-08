SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive returns to $117 Amazon 2023 low

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive for $116.99 shipped. Originally $280, this model now regularly fetches $170 directly from Western Digital, it has most recently been sitting in the $130 range at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the best price we have tracked at Amazon in 2023 and one of only a few times it has dropped this low. While there are more affordable full-size 1TB SSDs out there, this one is small enough to string onto your keychain or rest in a tiny pocket your EDC kit. It also comes in at $9 less than the fantastic OWC model we reviewed previously. The aluminum metal casing houses a USB-A connector with both USB 2.0 and 3.0 backward-compatibility alongside transfer rates up to 420MB/s. The retractable USB-A connector is joined by 128-bit AES encryption as well. You’ll find a deal on a USB-C variant and more more details below.

Amazon is also offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive – one of our favorite models in the category – starting from $30.88 shipped. Typically sitting in the $37 range for the 256GB model, this offer comes within $6 of the all-time low and is the best price we can find. If you need a powerful USB-C flash drive solution, this is one of the best with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and up to 1,000MB/s transfer rates with the 1TB variant coming in at less than today’s lead deal with a $93 list.

Be sure to check out the aforementioned OWC Envoy Mini Flash Drive SSD for something that carries both USB-A and USB-C connectors. And for some even faster portable SSD storage, hit up this Amazon low on Crucial’s X8 4TB variant that’s now down at $220 shipped alongside the rest of this week’s storage offers right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive features:

Blazing-fast performance for super-speedy transfer of photos and 4K video

Work as fast as you need to with premium performance and huge capacities

Durable aluminum metal casing means less worry about everyday wear and tear

Help keep critical files safe with SanDisk SecureAccess encryption software(3)

Recover accidentally deleted files with included RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software offer(4) (download required)

