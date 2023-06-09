Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 25% off clearance

Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Father’s Day Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 25% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. With Father’s Day quickly approaching this is a great time to pick up a gift with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, TravisMathew, New Balance, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Dri-Fit Victory Striped Golf Polo Shirt that’s marked down from $32 and originally sold for $58. You can find this polo in three sale color options and this style was designed to help keep you comfortable on the course and beyond. It’s quick-drying, breathable, lightweight, and infused with stretch for you golf swing. It has a chest logo for a stylish touch and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods members. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Lululemon’s latest markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

