Under Armour cuts extra 25% off all outlet styles just in time for summer workouts

Ali Smith -

Under Armour is currently offering an extra 25% off all outlet styles with code SUMMER25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s best-selling Velocity Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $13 and originally were priced at $25. This t-shirt is perfect for workouts and beyond. It pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. The fabric is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and helps to keep you cool with a highly breathable feel. With over 200 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Event here that’s offering an extra 25% off clearance items.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

