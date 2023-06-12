Nike drops new summer markdowns up to 50% off just in time for Father’s Day

Nike is currently offering up to 50% off new summer markdowns including deals on running shoes, sneakers, sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $67 and originally sold for $95. This polo shirt pairs nicely with chino shorts and has an on-trend collar that’s sleek for golf outings and beyond. The material is also sweat-wicking, stretch-infused, and highly breathable. It’s available in four color options and would make a fantastic gift idea for Father’s Day. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out Lululemon’s latest markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

