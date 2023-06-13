Add some leather stylings to your iPhone 14 with Apple’s official MagSafe cases from $51

Amazon today is marking down an assortment of official iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe cases. Arriving as Apple’s most premium in-house cases, pricing now starts at $51 or less with free shipping available across the lineup. All four models in the iPhone 14 series are seeing their companion cases discounted, with various styles included for each. You’d normally pay $59 across the board, with today’s offers landing as the second-best discounts of the year. These are the lowest since back in March, as well.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look. Head below for a full break down of the price cuts.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

Then for all of this week’s other best deals, go hit up our Apple guide. WWDC may have come and gone, but all of the best price cuts from Cupertino and beyond are now packed into one place to make sure you don’t have to pay full price on Apple’s latest. You’ll currently find first-party accessories at the best prices of the year, flagship iPadOS experiences, and more.

iPhone 14 leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

