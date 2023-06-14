BLUETTI’s latest AC180 Portable Power Station upgrades off-grid lifestyles with new tech, app control, more

We have featured a number of BLUETTI portable power stations around here over the years, and for good reason, but its new AC180 model is looking to enhance your off-grid setup like never before. Whether you’re taking your summer adventures completely off-grid, looking to secure your home in case of power outages or emergencies, or ensuring all of your gear is charged and ready to go during camping trips, the new BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station and the early bird price drop are certainly worth a look. Head below for all of the details.

How to enhance your off-grid lifestyle with the new BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station

High-capacity and reliable LiFePO4 battery cells, seamless 24/7 UPS backup power functionality, speedy recharges, app control, and a series of new technologies to enhance battery life and boost output are all ready and waiting in the brand’s new portable power solution.

AC180 Portable Power Station features at a glance:

1,440W Fast charging – 0 to 80% in 40 minutes

1,800W output power

2,700W output surge power

1,152Wh battery life

10+ year LFP lifespan

3,500+ Cycles to 80% Original Capacity

Smart app control

Reliable LiFePO4 battery cells at the heart of the operation

The heart of the new BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station are the LiFePO4 battery cells. These state-of-the-art batteries deliver a lengthy 10+ year lifespan with up to 3500+ cycles to 80% the original capacity.

LiFePO4 batteries are best known for their strong safety profile, resulting from highly stable chemistry, which is something lead-acid, and most other battery types don’t have at the level LiFePO4 does.

Power your off-grid setup for weeks or more

These battery cells support various means of speedy recharging, the new Power Lifting Mode (more on this below), and some serious power to run your entire off-grid kit, from smartphones and laptops to coffee makers, lighting, fans, and even refrigerators – all in a reliable and safe manner.

Joining optimized standby power consumption and the new ECO mode that provides automatic on/off functionality to conserve power throughout the day, a single BLUETTI AC180 can deliver up to 103 smartphone charges and 17 full laptop charges alongside the ability to provide lighting for up to 103 hours, 26 hours of constant running fans, and more:

New Power Lifting Mode

The brand has also implemented what it calls “a remarkable Power Lifting Mode.” When you just have to have more power, the new Power Lifting Mode will boost the unit’s AC output up to 2700W to run high-wattage appliances including heating devices, “such as hair dryers, electric kettles, heaters, and more.”

Lightweight, modular, and expandable power supply

And all of this is just for starters with BLUETTI’s modular battery system that both makes carrying it around much lighter – it measures out at 340mmｘ247mmｘ317mm(LxWxH) at 16kg in weight – and delivers the ability to expand your capacities as needed:

Get your AC180 charged via expansion batteries – B80 (806Wh), B230 (2048Wh), and B300 (3072Wh) – to ensure a continuous power source of up to 4,224Wh, which is sufficient to last your outdoor fun even longer.

One Hour (or less) to Charge…All Day to Power

On top of the expansion battery pack potential here, BLUETTI is once again offering users multiple methods of charging the new AC180 – AC charging, solar, one of those (included) car charging ports/cables, or a generator. Recharging speeds and methods breakdown as follows:

AC Input: 1440W Full Charge: 1.3~1.8Hrs

1440W Full Charge: 1.3~1.8Hrs Solar Input: 500W Max. Full Charge: 2.8~3.3Hrs

500W Max. Full Charge: 2.8~3.3Hrs Car Input: 12V/24V Full Charge: 10.1~10.6Hrs/5.3~5.8Hrs

12V/24V Full Charge: 10.1~10.6Hrs/5.3~5.8Hrs Generator AC Input: 1440W Full Charge: 1.3~1.8Hrs

Via in-app customization, BLUETTI has integrated industry-leading noise reduction technology in AC180 for an ultra-quiet charging experience that generates a near-noiseless sound as low as 45dB while powering up as well.

Remote monitoring and management right on your smartphone

Alongside the included AC, car, and solar charging cables you’ll find in the package, the whole system can be controlled via the BLUETTI companion app. This allows users to not only monitor the power reserves and consumption in real-time, but also provides complete remote monitoring functionality as well as the ability to pull in OTA updates from just about anywhere.

Early bird price drop

BLUETTI is ready to unleash its latest tech with the new AC180 Portable Power Station just in-time for summer adventures and beyond. And best of all, you can also score one with some notable early bird pricing right now:

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station $799 Or with PV200 $1,248 Or with PV350 $1,598



