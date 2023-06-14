New Razer Blade 14 has Ryzen 9 and RTX 40-series performance, upgradable RAM and SSD

If you’re looking for the most powerful 14-inch laptop to take on-the-go for work and play, then the all-new Razer Blade 14 is sure to impress. Leveraging the Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and either the RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics card, you’ll find this laptop has a lot of functions and is a solid contender for your portable gaming and work setup. It also has some other nice features, like dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 14-inch 16:10 1440p 240Hz display, and even user-upgradable RAM should you need more than the stock 16GB it comes with. Head below the fold for all the details on the latest Razer Blade 14 including pricing and availability.

Razer upgrades your on-the-go gaming setup with new Blade 14 laptop

Razer wanted to make sure that its all-new Blade 14 offered “big performance in a small size,” and, per the specs, they did just that. Packing the all-new Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, which packs eight cores and 16 threads, you’ll also find up to the RTX 4070 GPU which can max out at a 140W TGP. Combining AMD’s latest high-end processor with NVIDIA’s mid-range graphics cards ensures that you’ll be able to play just about any game while on-the-go with ease.

Flanking the processor and graphics card, you’ll get 16GB of DDR5 RAM to start with in the RTX 4060 model, and the option to go to 32GB with the RTX 4070 model. However, no matter which you choose, the RAM is upgradable up to 64GB, making this laptop easy to service should you need a bit more power down the road. This is actually something that we’re starting to see more of in laptops, and I’m all for the return of user upgradability.

Every model of the new Razer Blade 14 ships with a 1TB NVMe SSD, which means that there’s no storage upgrade options here. However, don’t fret, as the SSD is also user-upgradable and you can put up to a 4TB drive in the system, which means that you can quadruple the storage without having to pay high costs to have it pre-installed at the factory. This, combined with the user-upgradable RAM, makes the new Blade 14 an ideal candidate to get as a more entry-level system at the start and then upgrade to have more capabilities as time goes on.

This laptop also has plenty of I/O and the display is one of the best in a computer of this size. For starters, there are dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, which offer up to 40Gb/s of bandwidth making it ideal for using with docks or even eGPUs should you need more graphics power in the future. There’s also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A ports to plug peripherals in like a keyboard and mouse. There’s also a 1080p webcam so you can stream and play at the same time, thanks to the AV1 encoder that’s built into the RTX 40-series GPUs. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6E onboard as well as Bluetooth 5.3, there’s plenty of wireless connectivity to be had here as well.

On the display side of things, you get one (pretty great) option – a 16:10 1440p+ 240Hz screen. This will give you the ability to play games at 1080p or 1440p with relative ease, and the 240Hz refresh rate means that higher-speed games, like FPS and other genres, will also be butter smooth whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Speaking of using this laptop away from home, it has a 68.1Wh battery, which Razer says should enable you to get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Then, if you do need to top off quickly, it’s capable of reaching 80% charge in just an hour when connected to a compatible USB-C charger, which means you can spend less time away from an outlet.

The latest Razer Blade 14 starts at $2,399.99 with the RTX 4060 and 16GB of RAM, though maxing it out with the RTX 4070 and 32GB of RAM brings the price up to $2,799.99, though that system is out of stock. However, opting for 16GB of RAM and upgrading it yourself saves an extra $100 and still delivers a solid experience out of the box. The new Razer Blade 14 is shipping now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having been using an RTX 40-series laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7000-series processor for the past few weeks, I can attest to how powerful of a system the new Blade 14 from Razer will be. You’ll be able to use this laptop for content creation at home or on-the-go, and it’ll also game quite well to boot. I also love that Razer is keeping the system upgradable for both storage and RAM, the two big things that people typically want to replace in a computer, which allows you to get even more life out of the system.

