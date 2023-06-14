Roku Streambar is an affordable way to bring AirPlay 2 and better sound to your TV at $99

Amazon today is offering only the second discount of the year on the Roku Streambar. Dropping the all-in-one home theater upgrade down to $99 shipped, today’s offer lands at $31 off. It normally sells for $130 and has done so for almost the entirety of 2023. It did drop down to this price back in February, but this is the first notable discount otherwise and matching the best discount of the year. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. For all of the other details, you can dive into our launch coverage. Head below for more.

At just $99, there aren’t all too many soundbars that we’d actually reccomend over the Roku model above. You could get away with the more affordable VIZIO 2.0 Soundbar at $80, but that $19 difference in price might not be worth the lack of AirPlay 2 support or any of the other niceties that Roku bundles into the package. So we’d still recommend just going with the Streambar and calling it a day, at least if you’re shopping in this price rage.

If your setup could use something a bit more capable, we’re still tracking some rare discounts as part of this Sonos pre-summer sale. Delivering the best prices of the year across all three of its latest soundbars, you’ll be able to enjoy much of the same AirPlay 2 connectivity with even more booming audio attached. There’s also portable speakers, satellite surround sound units, and more all marked down from $134.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!