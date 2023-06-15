CORSAIR’s new DARKSTAR WIRELESS gaming mouse has a really weird side button layout

Today, CORSAIR is introducing an all-new gaming mouse with the DARKSTAR WIRELESS. While we’re pretty used to MMO-style mice from CORSAIR, the DARKSTAR is… different. There are a staggering 15 programmable buttons here which all can be customized using software on your PC, alongside wireless connectivity, 2,000Hz hyper-polling with a sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM wireless dongle, Bluetooth, and up to 80 hours of usage before you have to plug back in. But, the star of the show is the unique 6-button layout under your thumb, which is going to make or break the experience here. Head below for more on how CORSAIR changed things up for MMO players with its latest DARKSTAR WIRELESS gaming mouse.

CORSAIR’s tries something new with the DARKSTAR WIRELESS

We’re pretty used to the standard layout for MMO mice, especially when it comes to a 12-button side panel. However, CORSAIR went a different direction with its DARKSTAR WIRELESS. Featuring only six programmable buttons on the side, and another nine elsewhere, you’ll have to take some time to get used to the new layout here. Instead of buttons laid out in a row, the DARKSTAR WIRELESS has two at the front, two near the top, and two near the back, with a textured grip in the center of them all.

This layout could have some benefits, as each button is larger than your average 12-button MMO mouse, but also, the rear ones might be a bit harder to hit. I’d really have to have this mouse in hand to know how it feels, but just from the looks, I’m not entirely sure it was the right call. However, if you only need two or four buttons, then it might be a perfect layout.

The six side buttons aren’t the only customizable options on the mouse though, so that’s worth noting. There’s also two to the left of your index finger, a middle click plus tilt left right for the scroll wheel, two buttons behind the scroll wheel, and, of course, the primary and secondary mouse buttons. All of this ensures that you’ll be able to program this mouse for whatever type of game you play.

In addition to the customizable buttons, this mouse has dual wireless connectivity, either through the 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM USB dongle that provides sub-1ms response time, or over Bluetooth for when you’re on-the-go. Plus, there’s up to 80 hours of battery life here, meaning you won’t have to worry about plugging in each and every day, as it can go for up to eight 10 hour work days, or even 10 eight hour work days if you’re using this as your primary mouse.

Continuing on, there’s the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor, which makes the mouse extremely sensitive for the times when that’s needed. Plus, you can dial it back to be lower sensitivity when playing games where your accuracy has to be top notch. You’ll also find CORSAIR’s QUICKSTRIKE switches here which ensure “lightning-fast” actuation whenever you click.

For pricing, the all-new CORSAIR DARKSTAR WIRELESS gaming mouse can be had for $169.99, and is currently available for purchase direct. Other retailers are expected to offer it soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

The CORSAIR DARKSTAR WIRELESS gaming mouse is a bit of an odd bird, if I do have to say so myself. The biggest thing that takes me by surprise is the side button layout. I’m used to a few buttons on the side, and my daily gaming mouse has 12 under my thumb, so six is no big deal. But, it comes down to the layout. Why is there a huge textured grip pad in the middle? Why not make that a gesture pad, or even another button? Why do the buttons flank all around it? Those back two buttons don’t look ergonomic at all to click, though without testing myself, I can’t quite say that for sure.

All that to say, though, this mouse has a lot of awesome features with it, with a few major drawbacks. The pricing is a bit high for it, and considering the weird button layout, it’s going to take some getting used to, for sure.

