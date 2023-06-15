Hit 20 MPH with a 50-mile range on the BirdBike e-bike, now just $1,000 (Reg. $2,300)

If you’re tired of rush-hour traffic, it might be time to switch up your transportation. The BirdBike e-bike can hit 20 mph thanks to a carbon drive train, and you can ride for 50 miles on a single charge. You can get it today for only $999.99 (Reg. $2,299.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In theory, cycling is a great way to beat the early morning traffic jams. But unless you live in a completely flat town, pedal power can leave you tired and sweaty. That’s why the BirdBike makes a lot of sense. This highly rated ebike lets you weave through the cars at up to 20 MPH, without the excess effort.

At first glance, the BirdBike looks like a regular bicycle. It has a slim aluminum alloy frame, with puncture-resistant tires and a built-in front light. But look a little closer, and you start to realize that this bike is special. Concealed within the frame is a 500W electric motor, powered by a 36V removable battery. This combination provides impressive power, delivered through a high-performance carbon drive chain.

To unleash that power while you’re riding along, you simply turn the throttle on the handlebars. An embedded LCD display tells you how much mileage you have left, along with your speed, distance, and pedal-assist mode.

The BirdBike is also durable enough to handle anything the city streets can throw at you. It even has a built-in 120-decibel alarm to prevent theft. Put it all together, and there’s a lot to like about the BirdBike. In their review, T3 said: “The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on.” The brand has an impressive 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot, too.

Order today for just $999.99 to get your hands on this city runabout, saving $1,300 on the full retail price.

Prices subject to change.

