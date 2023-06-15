Microsoft’s official wired spatial Xbox Stereo Headset is down to just $20 today (Reg. $60)

Joining a rare price drop on the wireless version at $85, Woot is now offering the official wired Xbox Stereo Headset at just $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently marked down to $45 directly from Microsoft, this is a sizable 67% price drop and the lowest price we can find. We have never seen it drop this low at Amazon for comparison – even its renewed listing is sitting at $39. This is Microsoft’s official wired Xbox headset designed to work with Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows machines. Featuring an all-black design with hits of Xbox green accents, on the audio side of things it supports high-fidelity Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X spatial sound. You’ll find an adjustable headband with plush cushioning as well as on-ear controls for volume and quick muting. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

We feature a ton of huge deals on Xbox-ready headsets around here. But at under $20 from a brand like Microsoft, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something better for less. There might be some headsets on Amazon worth a look in this price range, but it’s hard to beat the first-party treatment at a price like this all things considered.

Speaking of Xbox, be sure to dive into our coverage of the summer showcase as well as the new Special Edition Starfield Xbox Game Drives and Hubs. On that note, WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card just launched to give Series X|S gamers another option for upgrading their storage capacities and be sure to check out the “world’s first” Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick while you’re at it.

Xbox Stereo Headset features:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset which supports high-fidelity Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X spatial sound and crystal-clear chat in analog audio.

The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband utilizes plush cushioning to spread pressure evenly.

Enjoy ultra-soft large earcups that make for a more comfortable experience during extended play sessions.

Adjust the volume or quickly mute incoming noise with convenient on-ear controls.

