Amazon has mini retro beer/home office fridges at up to 47% off from $22.50 today

Amazon has now launched a new Frigidaire mini retro office and beer fridge sale starting from $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether as a statement piece for the bar or basement or just something to keep the beverages chilled in the home office or game room, there are some unique designs at notable prices to check out here. One example is the Frigidaire EFMIS151 Mini Portable Fridge at $31.33 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 37% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also marking a new Amazon 2023 low. Features include a nice retro-style design, 4L capacity, and the ability to plug in via a standard home outlet or a 12V car jack. It even has a Bluetooth speaker built-in. Head below for more deals and details.

Over on this landing page you’ll find a number of notable deals waiting on mini retro beer fridges from just over $22.50 Prime shipped and with up 47% in savings. From Pepsi-Cola and Budweiser designs to a series of art-deco approaches across various sizes, you can browse through the discounted options right here.

If you, however, are looking for something to deal with beverages out on the trail or the campsite this summer, Amazon’s latest LifeStraw sale is worth a look. You’ll find everything from the brand’s popular personal water filter straws to filtered water bottles, hiking packs, and more starting from $15 Prime shipped. All of the details you need are right here.

Frigidaire Mini Portable Fridge features:

Despite its compact size -(interior is 5 x 5 x 7. 5). This mini fridge has 4 litres capacity, chills six 12 oz. soda cans…Compact in size and attractive design with vibrant colours….A quiet, lightweight and portable mini fridge that can be used anywhere to cool or warm food, drinks, beer, snacks, breast milk, insulin, skincare and medications…Plug into either home outlet or car 12 V outlet – Included in the box.

