Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 10,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Battery $18 (40% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
a close up of electronics

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JTFDTF2V at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at $12 below its typical $30 going rate, saves 40%, and marks the best price we’ve seen for this battery. On top of that, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a 10,000mAh battery with 30W USB-C PD output ever. Perfect for keeping your mobile setup powered when you’re not at home, this battery has quite a lot of features for the price point. For starters, you’ll find a 30W USB-C port here which has enough power output to not just fast charge your iPhone, but also keep your MacBook Air going when not near a normal wall outlet. In fact, 30W also is enough to deliver a full 15W of MagSafe charging when you connect a puck, making this ideal for keeping your iPhone Powered. On top of that, there are two USB-A ports capable of delivering a combined 22.5W of power to other devices, like your Apple Watch, AirPods, or anything else.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

30W PD Fast Charging: Portable charger power bank for iPhone lab-tested to take only 30min to charge an iPhone 14/13 Pro Max up to 60%; and 55min for the MacBook Air for up to 50% battery with a full charge. Small Yet Capable: 10000mAh capacity with a 4.4 x 2.1 x 1.0 inch size power bank tested to provide 1.5 charges for an iPhone 14/13 Pro Max; 1 charge for an iPad mini 6; 0.6 charge for a Steam Deck; and up to 80% battery for a MacBook Air with a full charge. 3 Port Simultaneous Charging: Fast charge your iPhone, AirPods and iWatch at a time to stay powered when out and about

Two-way Fast Charging: USB-C port supports input output fast charging allowing to recharge the battery pack in only 2.5 h with an 18 PD charger or above. Note: Charger is not included. Broadly Compatible: This charge supports PD3.0, QC3.0/4.0, FCP fast charging protocols supported by mainstream devices including iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy S series and more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Baseus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s latest 180MB/s 512GB microSD back down ...
Best 15-inch MacBook Air sleeves: Sumptuous leather, wo...
Add two meross dual HomeKit smart plugs to your setup a...
Tested: Anker’s new triangular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1...
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Laptop review: A gaming desktop ...
PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s portable SSDs are now at t...
Add two 6,000-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED flood lig...
TCL intros new range of updated sound bar systems with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments