Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 10,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Battery $18 (40% off), more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JTFDTF2V at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at $12 below its typical $30 going rate, saves 40%, and marks the best price we’ve seen for this battery. On top of that, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a 10,000mAh battery with 30W USB-C PD output ever. Perfect for keeping your mobile setup powered when you’re not at home, this battery has quite a lot of features for the price point. For starters, you’ll find a 30W USB-C port here which has enough power output to not just fast charge your iPhone, but also keep your MacBook Air going when not near a normal wall outlet. In fact, 30W also is enough to deliver a full 15W of MagSafe charging when you connect a puck, making this ideal for keeping your iPhone Powered. On top of that, there are two USB-A ports capable of delivering a combined 22.5W of power to other devices, like your Apple Watch, AirPods, or anything else.

30W PD Fast Charging: Portable charger power bank for iPhone lab-tested to take only 30min to charge an iPhone 14/13 Pro Max up to 60%; and 55min for the MacBook Air for up to 50% battery with a full charge. Small Yet Capable: 10000mAh capacity with a 4.4 x 2.1 x 1.0 inch size power bank tested to provide 1.5 charges for an iPhone 14/13 Pro Max; 1 charge for an iPad mini 6; 0.6 charge for a Steam Deck; and up to 80% battery for a MacBook Air with a full charge. 3 Port Simultaneous Charging: Fast charge your iPhone, AirPods and iWatch at a time to stay powered when out and about Two-way Fast Charging: USB-C port supports input output fast charging allowing to recharge the battery pack in only 2.5 h with an 18 PD charger or above. Note: Charger is not included. Broadly Compatible: This charge supports PD3.0, QC3.0/4.0, FCP fast charging protocols supported by mainstream devices including iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy S series and more

