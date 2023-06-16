Crocs offers 25% off sitewide with deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, more from $4

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
25% off from $4

Crocs is getting you ready for the new school year and offering 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Classic Clogs are a best-selling style from Crocs and they’re currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are lightweight, waterproof, buoyant, easy to clean, and cushioned to promote comfort. Better yet, you can find them in 27 fun color options and they have sizing for men or women alike. With over 31,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s portable SSDs are now at t...
Add two 6,000-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED flood lig...
TCL intros new range of updated sound bar systems with ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 16, 2023 – M2 MacBook Air from $...
Pokémon’s highly anticipated 151 TCG collection ...
OtterBox’s 5,000mAh power bank is now down to jus...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 10,000mAh 30W USB-C PD B...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: FAR Lone Sails, L...
Load more...
Show More Comments