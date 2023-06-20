LEGO continues celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with upcoming Peter Pan set

Over the weekend, we saw a first look at the new LEGO Disney Castle. But the celebration of 100 years of Disney animation is seemingly far from over, as today we’re getting another first look at an upcoming creation. The new LEGO Peter Pan (43232) arrives with three iconic minifigures as well as a stylized and collectible build.

Peter Pan joins the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary celebration

Everything with the new LEGO Peter Pan set starts with a black base that is reminisent of the Dioramas the company has been putting out as of late. Adorned with a Disney 100 plaque, the build that assembles a fun little creation recreating one of the more beloved scenes from the animated feature.

Comprised mainly of blue bricks in various hues, the new kit features a miniature city design that the included minifigures soar above. There’s the iconic recreation of Big Ben to go alongside some other miniatures down below. Everything is incredibly stylized, which gives the set one of the more fun designs we’ve seen from the Disney theme. The whole build stands 5.5 inches tall and sits on a base that measures 5.5 inches wide, too.

Then there are the minifigures. Easily one of the best parts about set number 43232 is that you’re getting three LEGO minifigures from the movie. It of course wouldn’t be a LEGO Peter Pan set without the titular character, who is getting the minifig treatment in much the same fashion has the character’s first debut from back in the original Collectible Minifigure Series from LEGO. This time around, there’s no dual-molded legs, but everything else looks to be largely the same. There’s also an exclusive Wendy figure who comes paired with Tinker Bell to round out the kit.

As of now, we don’t know how many pieces are included in the set, but we do know when the new LEGO Peter Pan set will debut and how much it’ll sell for. Builders can get their hands on the new build come September 1 when it’ll launch for $64.99.

Today’s Peter Pan news arrives fresh off the reveal of the upcoming LEGO Disney Castle. We got a first look at the new 4,800-piece set over the weekend, which looks to culminate all of the other celebratory kits for the animation studio’s milestone. As for the rest of the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary celebration, here are some other kits worth a look:

