Levi’s updates your denim with an extra 30% off all sale styles: Jeans, jackets, more

Levi’s is currently offering an extra 30% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Refresh your denim with the men’s 510 Skinny Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $90. This style is highly flattering and you can choose from three color options. The tapered hem can also easily be rolled for a stylish look and it has a hint of stretch to promote comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

